Centric PLM is the Backbone of ADEO's Product Portfolio Strategy

The European leader in home improvement trusts Centric Software to optimize portfolio management of 57,000 products

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, ADEO.

ADEO is a community of companies that brings together different brands—including Leroy Merlin, Bricoman, Zôdio, Weldom and several others around the world. The company offers products and services via more than 1,000 retail outlets and various large online platforms. ADEO brands span two main types of offers—DIY for individuals and professionals and home decoration products that cover everything from structural materials, electrical, paint, kitchens, bathrooms, storage and general supplies as well as finishing materials, decoration and lighting.

Prior to the deployment of Centric PLM®, ADEO used spreadsheets to manage the structure of their product assortment and product development execution. But with 95,000 SKUs in their product portfolio, including 57,000 active SKUs, the complexity of managing everything increased exponentially and they needed a tool to drive efficiency in product development as well as to be able to strategically manage the overall offer.

"Our main strategic challenges were to develop a transverse view of the product offering across all ADEO companies, as opposed to each brand selecting products independently. We needed optimize and automate the process," explains Régis Lepoutre, Project Market Leader (kitchens, bathrooms and storage) at ADEO Services. "We are now able to roll up product breadth and volume and align the offer by product and also in terms of pricing."

With international expansion in mind, ADEO wants to strengthen their development capacity via partnerships in order to build a platform where stakeholders can connect, eventually extending to a marketplace and knowledge forum for expertise and advice for services.

Thanks to Centric PLM, the completeness of available data has improved greatly, attaining a level of over 90%. Previously, this performance indicator was simply unquantifiable. Another significant improvement is meeting time-to-market goals, which is also above 90%. ADEO teams have an overview and easy access to information at all levels of the company.

About ADEO (http://www.adeo.com)

ADEO is the European leader and 3rd global player in the home improvement & DIY market with a turnover of €32.4 billion in 2021 (including online turnover of €2.140 billion including VAT (X 5 in 4 years). Thanks to its network of 1,000 points of sale, marketplaces and platform partnerships, ADEO distributes its solutions for positive home living in 20 countries and is the only player in its market to offer such a comprehensive international presence.

ADEO is an open platform of companies and connected partners. Every day, the 150,000 employees of our companies make products and solutions available in-store or online which are useful to residents and housing professionals for all their projects. Living in a healthy, safe, responsible, sustainable, economical and comfortable environment is an essential condition for the well-being of people everywhere. The company is motivated by a shared sense of purpose: being useful to themselves, to others, and to the world.

