Digital Realty Is Expanding Its Renewable Energy Initiatives With Australian Data Centers

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions worldwide, is making significant strides towards sustainability in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with plans to implement large-scale solar and wind projects for its data centers. The company is taking a proactive approach to reduce its carbon footprint and mitigate the environmental impact of its operations, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

Japan’s 100% renewable energy

Bit barns owned by Digital Realty are run in Japan by MC Digital Realty, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. Through the acquisition of non-fossil feed-in tariff (FiT) certificates from Mitsubishi’s MC Retail Energy, the NRT10 and KIX11 colocation data halls in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively, will be matched with 100 percent renewable energy.

Digital Realty Singapore’s SIN12 data center

As part of continuous efforts to enhance operational effectiveness and maximise sustainability at its facilities, Digital Realty has also finished the installation of solar panels at its SIN11 data center in Singapore. This is in support of the company’s “Carbon Neutral Roadmap” for Singapore. The utilisation of grid power produced from non-renewable sources will decrease thanks to the solar project’s production of renewable energy. More than 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) will not be released into the atmosphere each year as a result of the reduction in the demand for non-renewable electricity. At Digital Realty’s SIN12 data center, a comparable solar energy project is now under construction and is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2023.

According to Jon Curry, Vice President Operations, Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, “As the leading data center provider, we are in a privileged position to lead the global data center industry in sustainable environmental performance.”

“These projects we are announcing today are important milestones in our global transition to renewable energy and towards achieving our aggressive carbon reduction goals. Digital Realty is committed to minimising the impact of our data center operations on the environment. We seek to continually improve the way we power and operate our data centers to support the evolving needs of our global customers to help them grow in a responsible and sustainable way.”