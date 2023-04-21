CE meets in Lisbon the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal

MACAU, April 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met on Wednesday (April 19) in Lisbon, Portugal, with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Portuguese Republic, Mr Zhao Bentang, to exchange views on issues such as the continued strengthening of Macao-Portugal cooperation, and further promotion of China-Portugal ties via Macao’s platform role.

The meeting took place on Wednesday evening local time. Mr Ho is leading a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation on a four-day visit to Portugal, and a Macao entrepreneur delegation is also present.

During the meeting, Mr Ho thanked the Chinese Embassy in Portugal for its support regarding the MSAR Government delegation’s visit to Portugal. Mr Ho said that China and Portugal had always maintained good relations: the historical connection and close link between Macao and Portugal had helped further consolidate the ties between China and Portugal.

The Chief Executive gave a briefing on the MSAR Government’s "1+4" appropriate diversification effort; its development strategy; and the latest developments regarding the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The MSAR Government had arranged for a Macao entrepreneur delegation visiting Portugal, along with government officials from the Cooperation Zone in Hengqing and enterprises from there, said Mr Ho. In addition to looking for business opportunities within Portugal for the Macao side, it was also hoped that the trip would help Portuguese enterprises get a more comprehensive understanding of the investment opportunities available in Macao and in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and therefore promote stronger cooperation between Portugal and Macao, and Portugal and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in economic, trade, and tourism matters.

In tandem, the MSAR Government has been holding a tourism promotion event in Lisbon including exhibition materials featuring not only public sector bodies, but also the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises from Macao, which have been promoting their non-gaming offerings. The exhibition has also encompassed promotional booths about Macao, with the aim of attracting to the city international visitors.

During Wednesday’s meeting with the Ambassador, Mr Ho noted that since its establishment, the MSAR had leapfrogged in terms of development and in various aspects. These included the fact its economy had strengthened and people’s living standards had been greatly improved, and that the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Macao residents had been protected, while the freedom of the press and of speech were also legally protected.

The MSAR would always adhere to the “one country” principle while in conjunction taking advantage of the “two systems” model. This was in order to advance – in line with the practical situation – the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle. The MSAR Government was earnestly fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and optimising the MSAR legal system, added Mr Ho.

In addition, the Chief Executive talked about progress made regarding the implementation of Macao’s Law on Safeguarding National Security. Macao had in 2009 conducted a comprehensive public consultation regarding a bill on safeguarding national security, with the Government’s proposal receiving strong support from the local community, he said.

Each of the 27 European Union member states had legislation on national security, and that had not led to any limitation of human rights there, noted Mr Ho. The Chief Executive added that he had recently met in Macao with consul generals stationed in Hong Kong and Macao from more than 40 countries, and they all had expressed positive comments after being briefed on the content of Macao’s Law on Safeguarding National Security.

For his part, Ambassador Zhao noted China and Portugal had deep historical ties, and China had always been Portugal’s largest trading partner in Asia. The two countries have already seen fruitful results from cooperation, and bright prospects lie ahead.

Portugal was the first overseas country visited by a MSAR Government delegation since the pandemic, noted Mr Zhao. It helped raise to a higher level Macao-Portugal cooperation, bolster ongoing cooperation between China and Portugal, and tell the story of the successful implementation in Macao of the "One country, two systems" principle.

He emphasised that Macao’s role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries would facilitate Macao’s effort for appropriate economic diversification.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meeting were: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; and the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ku Mei Leng.

Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Portugal present at the meeting were: Minister Counsellor Ms Chen Xiaoling; and the Acting Head of the Political Division, Ms Liu Yan.