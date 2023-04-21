Ascend CapVentures Announces Support For Clean Water Initiative Led by Co-founder Will Basta

Innovative Investment Management Company Takes on the Global Water Crisis with New Philanthropic Effort
I've always believed in using the power of technology and business to create positive change in the world”
— Will Basta
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend CapVentures, a leading investment management company specializing in e-commerce investments, announced today the launch of their official clean water initiative. Spearheaded by the company's co-founder, Will Basta, this ambitious project aims to bring clean water access to communities in need around the globe.
Ascend CapVentures is known for its innovative approach to investment, utilizing cutting-edge technology and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, FPA, and Walmart online stores to create autonomously operating investments for clients. With a focus on leveraging technology for growth and impact, it's no surprise that Ascend CapVentures is now turning its attention to the pressing global issue of clean water access.
Will Basta, a passionate entrepreneur, traveler and philanthropist, has always been driven by a deep desire to give back to humanity. With this new initiative, he will be using his extensive expertise and connections in the e-commerce world to make a tangible difference in the lives of people who lack access to clean water.
"I've always believed in using the power of technology and business to create positive change in the world," said Basta. "Through clean water initiatives, we are taking a proactive approach to addressing the global water crisis and helping people in need."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 785 million people around the world lack access to basic drinking water services. This has led to a multitude of health issues and challenges for communities, particularly in developing countries. The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) specifically targets ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.
The Ascend CapVentures clean water initiative will focus on providing clean water solutions in areas most affected by water scarcity and poor water quality. To accomplish this, the company will work closely with local governments, NGOs, and communities to implement sustainable water infrastructure projects, including water filtration systems, wells, and rainwater harvesting systems.
In addition to direct investment in infrastructure projects, Ascend CapVentures will also leverage its e-commerce expertise to raise funds and awareness for the clean water initiative. This will include the creation of exclusive products and partnerships with well-known e-commerce brands, with a percentage of sales proceeds going directly towards the initiative.
"The power of e-commerce to bring people together and drive change is truly remarkable," said Basta. "By utilizing our expertise and connections in the industry, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who need it most."
One of the countries that will be a focus for the Ascend CapVentures clean water initiative is Ethiopia, where over 30 million people currently lack access to clean water. In addition to water scarcity, the country faces challenges related to poor water quality and inadequate sanitation infrastructure. Ascend CapVentures plans to work closely with local partners to address these issues and improve access to clean water for communities in need.
Another region that will benefit from the initiative is sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly 40% of the population lacks access to basic drinking water services, according to the WHO. The Ascend CapVentures clean water initiative will work to identify the most effective ways to bring clean water to communities across this region, with a focus on sustainable, locally-driven solutions.
Ascend CapVentures' commitment to the global water crisis is a testament to the company's belief in the power of technology and business to drive positive change. By leveraging its e-commerce expertise and resources, the company is poised to make a significant impact on one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.