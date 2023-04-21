Statement by the Prime Minister on Eid al-Fitr

OTTAWA, ON , April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

"On the first sighting of the new crescent moon, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast, is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic faith. It is an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together, worship as a community, and give to charity. It is also a time to show generosity, gratitude, and compassion – core values that are at the heart of Islam.

"On this day, we recognize the invaluable contributions Muslim communities in Canada have made, and continue to make, to this country. Canada's cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr to all those celebrating.

"!عيد مبارك

"Eid Mubarak!"

