Greenberg Traurig Sponsors 2nd Annual Emory Real Estate Conference

ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored the 2nd Annual Emory Real Estate Conference April 14 at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta's Buckhead district. The full-day event was hosted by Emory University and the Goizueta Real Estate Group, the Goizueta Business School's real estate club for undergraduate and graduate students.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys in attendance were:

The Ardent Companies, a long-time Greenberg Traurig client, also was a sponsor of the event, which included conversations with real estate professionals on current market challenges surrounding geopolitical issues and interest rate hikes. Matt Shulman, CEO and managing partner of Ardent, was a featured speaker.

Additionally, the conference included a fireside chat between Dean Adler, CEO and co-founder of Lubert-Adler Partners, and Roy Hilton March, CEO of Eastdil Secured, followed by a panel titled "Investment Sentiment in a Changing Macro Environment." Leaders from top real estate companies, including Rockefeller Group and Equity Office, were on the panel.

A second conversation, titled "Capital Markets Insight: Trends and Disruptors," included panelists from Crescent Communities, Bridge Investment Group, GID and CIM, followed by a CEO spotlight on EDENS CEO Jodie McLean.

