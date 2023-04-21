Submit Release
Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Report 2023: Featuring Jones Lang LaSalle, Sodexo, ISS Facility Service, CBRE, Compass Group and Cushman & Wakefield

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


According to the report, the global integrated facility management market attained a value of USD 1480.01 billion in 2022.

With a growing need for efficient building management, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of USD 1840.48 billion by 2028.

The integrated facility management market is driven by a growing emphasis on efficient building management, which is essential for ensuring cost savings and optimising resource utilisation. In addition, the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions is increasing, propelling the adoption of integrated facility management services.

Furthermore, the rise of smart building technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the integration of advanced systems and analytics, further fuelling the growth of the integrated facility management market.

Efficient building management has become a top priority for organisations worldwide, as it helps reduce operational costs, improve resource utilisation, and enhance the overall performance of the facility. As a result, companies are increasingly adopting integrated facility management services to streamline their operations and achieve optimal efficiency. This growing demand for efficient building management is a significant factor driving the integrated facility management market.

The growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is increasing the adoption of integrated facility management services, as they help organisations minimise their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations. By consolidating various facility management services under one umbrella, integrated facility management providers can implement sustainable practices and reduce energy consumption, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Technological advancements, such as the rise of smart building technologies and IoT, have led to the integration of advanced systems and analytics in integrated facility management services. These innovations enable facility managers to monitor and control various aspects of a building's operations in real-time, leading to improved efficiency and reduced costs. This in turn is increasing the adoption of advanced technologies, further fuelling the growth of the integrated facility management market.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Sourcing Model:

  • In house FM
  • Single FM
  • Bundled FM
  • Integrated FM

Market Segregation by Service:

  • Soft Service
  • Hard Service

Market Division by End Uses:

  • Public/Infrastructure
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Institutional
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Facilities Management Market Overview

9 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

10 North America Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

11 Europe Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

13 Latin America Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

14 Middle East and Africa Integrated Facilities Management Market Analysis

15 Market Dynamics

16 Procurement Strategy

17 Cost Analysis

18 Competitive Landscape

19 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc.
  • Sodexo
  • ISS Facility Service
  • CBRE
  • Compass Group PLC
  • Cushman & Wakefield

