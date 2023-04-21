OSNexus Accelerates Hybrid-Cloud Adoption with QuantaStor 6.1

The newest release of OSNexus QuantaStor includes updated Auto-Tiering capabilities to cloud providers, WORM immutability support, Ceph Client Keyring support, Seagate CORVAULT external management module, and more.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the recent release of QuantaStor 6.1 that expands the platform's cloud integration capabilities, hardware integration, and NAS feature sets to help organizations adopt and accelerate their hybrid cloud IT initiatives.

"This release is the first of three feature releases this year and 6.1 focuses on helping our customers advance their hybrid-cloud adoption plans with auto-tiering improvements," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "At the same time we've integrated with Seagate CORVAULT and Pliops hardware so that organizations can deploy and manage large scale-out clusters in the 10s of PB at lower cost and with ultra high reliability in excess of 14x 9s of uptime."

A list of highlights for QuantaStor 6.1:

Advanced Auto-Tiering Capabilities - Storage-class capabilities so that local file storage can be tiered to AWS Glacier and other low cost storage tiers.

WORM Support - File level immutability (WORM) support to complement the existing immutable snapshot and snapshot hold features.

Ceph Client Keyring Support - This new feature allows users to create client keyrings associated with specific scale-out block and file storage resources.

Seagate CORVAULT External System Management Module - Management and monitoring of Seagate CORVAULT systems used within a QuantaStor storage grid.

Pliops Hardware Support - Pliops XDP RAIDplus PCIe cards are now supported for improved performance and greater endurance of NVMe media.

Replication Reports - Enables easy tracking of all replication activity via a periodic email summary report.

For more information on QuantaStor, visit osnexus.com.

About QuantaStor

OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.

QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.

© 2023 OSNexus Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNexus and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNexus Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Lauren Grob, OSNexus, 206-786-8933, lauren.grob@osnexus.com

