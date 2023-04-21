Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,757 in the last 365 days.

Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $807.9 Billion by 2028 at a 9.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global digital marketing market attained a value of USD 477.8 billion in 2022.

Aided by the increasing internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 807.92 billion by 2028.

The promotion of various products, services, and brands with the aid of digital channels such as search engines, websites, social media, email, and mobile applications, among others is known as digital marketing. It utilises various online platforms and technology to reach consumers and drive brand awareness, generating leads, and increasing sales.

Increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption are the primary factors driving the growth of the digital marketing market. The proliferation of smartphones and the widespread availability of affordable internet services have led to a significant surge in the number of internet users worldwide. This has enabled businesses to target a vast audience by adopting digital marketing strategies, which has, in turn, boosted the market growth.

The rising focus on data-driven marketing strategies is another key trend propelling the growth of the digital marketing market. Marketers are increasingly relying on data analytics to gain insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends, enabling them to create personalised marketing campaigns that drive customer engagement and conversions.

The growing importance of data-driven marketing has also led to an increased demand for marketing automation tools and platforms, which help businesses streamline and optimise their digital marketing efforts.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping has significantly contributed to the expansion of the digital marketing market. E-commerce businesses heavily rely on digital marketing strategies to attract customers, enhance brand visibility, and boost sales. The increasing competition in the e-commerce sector has further intensified the need for effective digital marketing solutions to stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, the growing emphasis on social media marketing has positively impacted the digital marketing market.

The rising popularity of influencer marketing and the growing trend of video content marketing on platforms like YouTube and TikTok have also spurred the growth of the market for digital marketing.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of digital channel, end user, and region.

Market Breakup on Digital Channel:

  • Email Marketing
  • Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
  • Interactive Consumer Website
  • Online/Display Advertising
  • Blogging and Podcasting (Including Microblogging)
  • Social Network Marketing
  • Mobile Marketing
  • Viral Marketing
  • Digital OOH Media
  • Online Video Marketing
  • Others

Market Division by End User:

  • Automotive
  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Market Segregation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global digital marketing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Accenture Plc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Dentsu Group Inc
  • Havas Group
  • WebFX
  • RAPP Worldwide Inc
  • Disruptive Advertising
  • Thrive Internet Marketing Agency
  • TopSpot Internet Marketing
  • PB&J Promotions LLC
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Digital Marketing Market Analysis

9 North America Digital Marketing Market Analysis

10 Europe Digital Marketing Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Market Analysis

12 Latin America Digital Marketing Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Dentsu Group Inc.
  • Havas Group
  • WebFX
  • RAPP Worldwide Inc.
  • Disruptive Advertising
  • Thrive Internet Marketing Agency
  • TopSpot Internet Marketing
  • PB&J Promotions LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee5xni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-marketing-market-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-sector-to-reach-807-9-billion-by-2028-at-a-9-1-cagr-301803301.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $807.9 Billion by 2028 at a 9.1% CAGR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more