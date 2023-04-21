Global Centrifugal Blood Pump Market is likely to reach a worth of US$ 184.5 Million, growing at a CAGR of 4% by the forecast period ending 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,757 in the last 365 days.
NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugal blood pump market was worth US$ 124.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to be worth US$ 184.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The prominent driver of the market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which has led to a rise in the number of cardiac surgeries being performed. The use of centrifugal blood pumps has become a vital component in these surgeries, thereby fueling the market growth.
The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is also a driver for the centrifugal blood pumps market. Minimally invasive techniques have become more popular among patients and healthcare providers due to the lower risk of complications and faster recovery times. Centrifugal blood pumps are often used in these procedures due to their ability to provide precise and controlled blood flow.
In terms of opportunities, there is a growing demand for portable centrifugal blood pumps that can be used in ambulatory care settings or during transport. These pumps offer several benefits such as ease of use, reduced risk of infection, and cost-effectiveness.
There is also a trend towards the development of smart centrifugal blood pumps that can integrate with other medical devices and provide real-time monitoring and feedback. These pumps are designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications during surgery.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
"The centrifugal blood pump market is being driven by the increasing demand for mechanical circulatory support devices for pediatric patients with heart failure," says the FMI analyst
Competitive Landscape
The centrifugal blood pumps market is a highly competitive space with numerous eminent players vying for market share. The leading players in the market include:
Key developments in the market are as follows:
Key Segments Profiled in the Centrifugal Blood Pump Market Industry Survey
By Motor Type:
By End User:
By Region:
