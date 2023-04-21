Generative AI Market Report 2023: Innovation of Cloud Storage Enabling Easy Access to Data Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative AI Market by Offering (Software (Transformer Models (GPT-1, GPT-2, GPT-3, GPT-4, LAMBDA)), Services), Application (Computer Vision, Synthetic Data Generation (Medical Imaging, Cybersecurity)), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI market is projected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2023 to USD 51.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period. Market is anticipated to grow due to innovation of cloud storage enabling easy access to data, evolution of AI and deep learning and rise in the era of content creation and creative applications.

By offering, managed services under services segment to register for fastest growing market rate during forecast period

Managed services mainly deal with client experience. Companies do not bargain on this variable and often try to take these services from the best players in the market. Sometimes, it becomes troublesome for companies to concentrate on their core business procedures and handle various functions related to them.

This can be overcome with the adoption of managed services. These services offer specialized skills that are required to maintain and update software. All the pre- and post-deployment questions and needs of clients are covered under the managed services segment. Organizations mostly outsource such services to offer on-time conveyance to clients.

By vertical, media and entertainment segment to register fastest growing CAGR during forecast period

Generative AI is enabling media & entertainment companies to create compelling and unique content faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. For instance, generative AI is being used to create virtual sets and characters for films and TV shows, which can save time and money on production costs. In the music industry, generative AI is being used to create new and innovative sounds and styles. In gaming, it is being used to generate game worlds and characters in real-time, providing players with a more immersive experience. In advertising, generative AI is being used to create personalized and targeted content that resonates with specific audiences.

North America to witness fastest growing market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to lead the generative AI market during the forecast period. The adoption of generative AI technology as a key marketing and customer engagement tool for verticals will further drive market revenue generation across the region.

The presence of a growing tech-savvy population, high internet penetration, and advances in AI have resulted in an enormous usage of generative AI solutions. Most of the customers in North America have been leveraging generative AI for application-based activities that include but are not limited to, text generation, code generation, image generation, and audio/video generation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Innovation of Cloud Storage Enabling Easy Access to Data

Evolution of AI and Deep Learning

Rise in Content Creation and Creative Applications

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Training Data Preparation

Issues Related to Bias and Inaccurately Generated Output

Risks Associated with Data Breaches and Sensitive Information Leakage

Opportunities

Increasing Deployment of Large Language Models

Growing Interest of Enterprises in Commercializing Synthetic Images

Robust Improvement in Generative ML Leading to Human Baseline Performance

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Misuse of Generative AI for Illegal Activities

Quality of Output Generated by Generative AI Models

Computational Complexity and Technical Challenges of Generative AI

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Generative AI Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

7 Generative AI Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural Language Processing (Nlp)

7.3 ML-based Predictive Modeling

7.4 Computer Vision

7.5 Robotics and Automation

7.6 Speech Recognition

7.7 Music and Art Generation

7.8 Education and Training

7.9 Finance and Accounting

7.10 Legal

7.11 Customer Service and Support

7.12 Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

7.13 Synthetic Data Generation

7.14 Video Editing/Generation

7.15 3D Modeling and Reconstruction

7.16 Game Design and Character Production

8 Generative AI Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Media & Entertainment

8.3 Transportation & Logistics

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.6 IT & Ites

8.7 Construction & Real Estate

8.8 Bfsi

8.9 Energy & Utilities

8.10 Retail & E-Commerce

8.11 Government & Defense

8.12 Other Verticals

9 Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

