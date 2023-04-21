Submit Release
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Stable Margin and Profitable Growth Drives Strong Profitability

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") CBNK, the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.7% to $16.65 at March 31, 2023 when compared to the same quarter in 2022. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position and remains well-capitalized as our Risk Based Capital was 16.15% as of March 31, 2023.

"Capital Bank's diversified business model and prudent risk management anchored solid earnings in the the first quarter, and should provide us with opportunities to accelerate growth in the coming months as other less well-positioned lenders curtail activity," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our capital position remains exceptionally strong and we are pleased that we have ready access to liquidity to fund growth and opportunistic activities. We are also encouraged that we have been able to grow deposits and maintain margin, even as our cost of funds has increased."

"Despite the failure of certain banks during the quarter, and the resulting challenges that followed, Capital Bank has been able to not only maintain, but continue to grow its deposits," said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "Fortunately, Capital Bank has consciously and consistently sought to dampen interest rate risk in its lending and investing activities, and we are fortunate to have a diverse deposit book, circumstances that meaningfully differentiate us from the banks that failed. Our liquidity and capital positions remain well above regulatory policy and our internal thresholds. I am also extremely pleased to see the 15.7% year over year growth in our tangible book value, which includes a mark to market of 100% of our investment portfolio. Notwithstanding current and anticipated economic conditions, we are steadfastly committed to continue to serve our community's needs by continuing to lend to all qualified businesses and to grow the Bank as smartly as we can."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

  • Earnings Summary - Net income decreased to $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income increased due to increasing yields on portfolio loans and investment securities. Improved interest income was offset by a decline in card fees and increased deposit costs that were a result of the rising interest rate environment and a shift within the portfolio from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits and increased CD and FHLB balances.
  • Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets grew by $122.8 million, or 5.8% compared to March 31, 2022. The growth in earning assets consisted of increases in net portfolio loans and investment securities available for sale of $259.9 million and $83.1 million, respectively, compared to March 31, 2022. The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $255.8 million, or 11.4% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive income loss ("AOCI Loss") on the investment securities portfolio improved $2.8 million during the quarter to $14.0 million as of March 31, 2023, which represents 6.0% of total shareholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity ("HTM") portfolio.
  • Performance and Efficiency Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.84% and 16.98%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.01% and 20.30%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our efficiency ratio decreased to 64.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.1% for the same period in the prior year as noninterest expense remained substantially unchanged while interest income increased.
  • Stable Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 6.65%, or 3.81% excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 6.79%, or 3.82% excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, for the same three month period last year. The slightly lower margin is a result of the increased cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average portfolio loans receivable increased $243.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2022, while yields on interest earning assets increased 136 basis points.
  • Deposits and Cost of Funds - Total deposits at March 31, 2023 increased by $81.7 million, or 4.4%, compared to March 31, 2022. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 16.4% compared to March 31, 2022 and represented 36.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. The elevated interest rate environment has driven up the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.42% for the same period in 2022.
  • Robust Capital Positions - As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.90%, compared to 13.10% at March 31, 2022, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.47%, compared to 1.60% in 2022. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.7% to $16.65 at March 31, 2023 when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $271.3 million, or 19.3%, to $1.7 billion, gross, at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. This growth was mainly due to a 29.9% increase in residential real estate loans of $125.7 million. Also contributing to the growth was a 16.9% increase in commercial real estate loans of $95.5 million, of which $68.1 million was owner occupied, and a 24.6% increase in commercial and industrial loans of $43.8 million, when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, SBA, and owner occupied real estate, represent 43% of our total commercial portfolio.
  • Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased 45 basis points to 0.73% of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.28% at March 31, 2022 as a result of an increase in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 to $16.3 million compared to $6.0 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in NPAs was primarily the result of a March 2023 downgrade of a single $8.2 million, well-collateralized multi-unit residential real estate loan.

OpenSky®

  • Revenues - Despite a decrease in active customer accounts, rising interest rates led to increased OpenSky® interest income. However, a decline in credit card fees resulted in a $523.4 thousand decrease in OpenSky® revenue from the same period of 2022. Total revenue was $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Aggressive marketing and product strategies by competitors offering unsecured subprime credit cards has challenged our ability to maintain and grow the number of active OpenSky® accounts and has adversely impacted noninterest income. Management believes it is taking a prudent approach to credit, product and marketing strategies towards subprime customers.
  • Loan Balances - OpenSky® loan balances decreased by 9% or $10.9 million to $112.9 million compared to $123.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Corresponding deposit balances decreased 16.1% or $35.5 million from $220.4 million at March 31, 2022 to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023. Gross unsecured loan balances stood at $25.8 million and $16.2 million at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • OpenSky® Credit - Card delinquencies and utilization remained stable in the first quarter when compared to the prior year quarter. The Company has tightened credit standards in segments most susceptible to economic pressures. The provision for credit losses increased $707.4 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited          
           
  Quarter Ended    
  March 31,    
(in thousands except per share data)   2023       2022     % Change
Earnings Summary          
Interest income $ 43,416     $ 34,402     26.2 %
Interest expense   8,929       1,071     733.7 %
Net interest income   34,487       33,331     3.5 %
Provision for credit losses   1,660       952     74.4 %
Noninterest income   6,026       8,288     (27.3 )%
Noninterest expense   26,203       27,102     (3.3 )%
Income before income taxes   12,650       13,565     (6.7 )%
Income tax expense   2,915       3,354     (13.1 )%
Net income $ 9,735     $ 10,211     (4.7 )%
           
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 14,310     $ 14,517     (1.4 )%
Weighted average common shares - Basic   14,159       13,989     1.2 %
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   14,272       14,339     (0.5 )%
Earnings per share - Basic   0.69       0.73     (5.8 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted   0.68       0.71     (4.2 )%
Return on average assets (1)   1.84 %     2.01 %   (8.5 )%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2)   1.84 %     1.67 %   10.2 %
Return on average equity   16.98 %     20.30 %   (16.4 )%


  Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended
  March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands except per share data)   2023       2022     % Change     2022       2022       2022  
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 2,245,286     $ 2,122,453     5.8 %   $ 2,123,655     $ 2,009,358     $ 2,154,846  
Investment securities available for sale   255,762       172,712     48.1 %     252,481       269,620       226,509  
Mortgage loans held for sale   9,620       17,036     (43.5 )%     7,416       6,875       11,708  
SBA-PPP loans, net of fees   2,037       51,085     (96.0 )%     2,163       2,662       15,864  
Portfolio loans receivable (3)   1,786,109       1,526,256     17.0 %     1,728,592       1,648,001       1,607,677  
Allowance for credit losses   26,216       25,252     3.8 %     26,385       26,091       26,419  
Deposits   1,944,374       1,862,722     4.4 %     1,758,072       1,737,591       1,888,920  
FHLB borrowings   32,000       22,000     45.5 %     107,000       22,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062     %     12,062       12,062       12,062  
Total stockholders' equity   234,517       201,492     16.4 %     224,015       214,005       207,316  
Tangible common equity(2)   234,517       201,492     16.4 %     224,015       214,005       207,316  
                       
Common shares outstanding   14,083       14,001     0.6 %     14,139       14,039       14,010  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 16.65     $ 14.39     15.7 %   $ 15.84     $ 15.24     $ 14.80  

______________
(1) Annualized for the quarterly periods
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.


Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 3.5%, to $34.5 million from the same period in 2022, primarily due to higher yields on portfolio loans offset by significant increases in the cost of funding. The net interest margin was 6.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 14 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2022 as the increase in the costs of deposits and borrowed funds outpaced the increase in portfolio loan yields, including credit cards. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, remained flat at 3.81% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.82% for the same period in 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, average interest earning assets increased $113.6 million, or 5.7%, to $2.1 billion as compared to the same period in 2022, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 136 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $189.1 million, or 18.1%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.93%, a 251 basis point increase from 0.42%.

The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase from $1.0 million when compared to the same period in 2022. Contributors to the increase in provision were loan portfolio growth and an increase in credit card losses. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.6 million, or 0.61% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $0.9 million, or 0.24% on an annualized basis of average loans for the first quarter of 2022. A majority of the $2.6 million in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio with $1.1 million related to partially secured cards and $563 thousand related to unsecured cards.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income was $6.0 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 27.3%, from $8.3 million in the prior year quarter. Credit card fees declined by $1.7 million as the number of active customer accounts declined year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other income recognized compared to the prior year quarter. The elevated interest rate environment continues to put pressure on the mortgage market, resulting in declines in home loan sales and home loan refinances, which has resulted in a $0.6 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue compared to the prior year quarter.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $10.9 million to $112.9 million as of March 31, 2023 from $123.7 million at March 31, 2022. The related deposit account balances decreased 16.1% to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023 when compared to $220.4 million at March 31, 2022 reflecting the reduction in the number of active customer accounts. During the first quarter of 2023, the number of OpenSky® credit card accounts declined by 7 thousand, net, compared to a 30 thousand net decrease in accounts for the same period in 2022.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased to 64.7%, compared to 65.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as noninterest expense remained flat while interest income increased.

Noninterest expense was $26.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 3.3%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower data processing expenses and advertising expenses of $1.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively, attributable to data processing contract renegotiations completed in the first quarter 2022 and lower marketing costs for the OpenSky® and Commercial Bank segments, offset by increased salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $2.2 billion, an increase of $122.8 million or 5.8% from the balance at March 31, 2022 and an increase of $121.6 million or 5.7% from December 31, 2022. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $259.9 million, or 17.0% as compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $83.9 million, or 4.9% from the balance at December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $26.2 million, or 1.5% of total loans at March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $169 thousand or 0.6% from the balance at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, were $16.3 million, or 0.73% of total assets, up from $6.0 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets increased $6.5 million from $9.8 million or 0.46% of total assets as of December 31, 2022. Included in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023 were troubled debt restructurings of $287.6 thousand.

Special mention loans at March 31, 2023 decreased by $8.5 million to $29.5 million from $38.0 at December 31, 2022 due to the downward migration to nonaccrual of an $8.2 million, well-collateralized multi unit residential real estate loan.

Deposits were $1.9 billion for the period ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $81.7 million from the balance at March 31, 2022 and an increase from the balance at December 31, 2022 of $186.3 million. Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest bearing deposit accounts. This migration has impacted average noninterest-bearing deposit balances which decreased $128.7 million when compared to March 31, 2022 and decreased $127.9 million when compared to December 31, 2022. These deposits represented 36.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 44.3% at March 31, 2022. Uninsured deposits were approximately $888.9 million as of March 31, 2023, representing 45.7% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to $915.0 million, or 49.1%, at March 31, 2022, and $784.6 million, or 44.6% at December 31, 2022.

Stockholders' equity increased to $234.5 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $201.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $224.0 million at December 31, 2022. The first quarter of 2023 increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $9.7 million. Shares repurchased and retired in 2023 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program total 146,937 shares at a weighted average price of $18.48, for a total cost of $2.7 million including commissions. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a "well-capitalized" institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Interest income      
Loans, including fees $ 41,275     $ 33,889  
Investment securities available for sale   1,377       370  
Federal funds sold and other   764       143  
Total interest income   43,416       34,402  
       
Interest expense      
Deposits   7,754       884  
Borrowed funds   1,175       187  
Total interest expense   8,929       1,071  
       
Net interest income   34,487       33,331  
Provision for credit losses   1,660       952  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,827       32,379  
       
Noninterest income      
Service charges on deposits   229       163  
Credit card fees   4,210       5,924  
Mortgage banking revenue   1,155       1,790  
Other income   432       411  
Total noninterest income   6,026       8,288  
       
Noninterest expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits   12,554       10,310  
Occupancy and equipment   1,213       1,026  
Professional fees   2,374       2,321  
Data processing   6,530       8,276  
Advertising   517       1,639  
Loan processing   349       392  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net   6        
Other operating   2,660       3,138  
Total noninterest expenses   26,203       27,102  
Income before income taxes   12,650       13,565  
Income tax expense   2,915       3,354  
Net income $ 9,735     $ 10,211  


Consolidated Balance Sheets      
  (Unaudited)    
(in thousands except share data) March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 14,477     $ 19,963  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   125,448       39,764  
Federal funds sold   462       20,688  
Total cash and cash equivalents   140,387       80,415  
Investment securities available for sale   255,762       252,481  
Restricted investments   4,215       7,362  
Loans held for sale   9,620       7,416  
U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans receivable, net of fees and costs   2,037       2,163  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs   1,786,109       1,728,592  
Less allowance for credit losses   (26,216 )     (26,385 )
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net   1,759,893       1,702,207  
Premises and equipment, net   5,367       3,386  
Accrued interest receivable   9,985       9,489  
Deferred tax asset   12,898       13,777  
Bank owned life insurance   36,781       36,524  
Other assets   8,341       8,435  
Total assets $ 2,245,286     $ 2,123,655  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Noninterest-bearing $ 705,801     $ 674,313  
Interest-bearing   1,238,573       1,083,759  
Total deposits   1,944,374       1,758,072  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   32,000       107,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062  
Accrued interest payable   1,977       1,031  
Other liabilities   20,356       21,475  
Total liabilities   2,010,769       1,899,640  
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,082,657 and 14,138,829 issued and outstanding   141       141  
Additional paid-in capital   57,277       58,190  
Retained earnings   191,058       182,435  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,959 )     (16,751 )
Total stockholders' equity   234,517       224,015  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,245,286     $ 2,123,655  


The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 62,566     $ 615     3.99 %   $ 197,720     $ 101     0.21 %
Federal funds sold   2,054       18     3.62       4,658       1     0.09  
Investment securities available for sale   274,685       1,377     2.03       180,567       370     0.83  
Restricted investments   7,346       130     7.17       3,766       41     4.42  
Loans held for sale   4,695       77     6.65       13,500       111     3.33  
SBA-PPP loans receivable   2,099       8     1.50       83,264       2,066     10.06  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)   1,750,539       41,191     9.54       1,506,902       31,712     8.53  
Total interest earning assets   2,103,984       43,416     8.37       1,990,377       34,402     7.01  
Noninterest earning assets   40,265               66,824          
Total assets $ 2,144,249             $ 2,057,201          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 186,184       70     0.15     $ 293,979       37     0.05  
Savings   6,502       1     0.05       8,274       1     0.05  
Money market accounts   604,864       4,587     3.08       539,264       301     0.23  
Time deposits   319,449       3,096     3.93       170,748       545     1.29  
Borrowed funds   118,379       1,175     4.02       34,062       187     2.23  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,235,378       8,929     2.93       1,046,327       1,071     0.42  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   22,355               24,156          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   654,025               782,747          
Stockholders' equity   232,491               203,971          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,144,249             $ 2,057,201          
                       
Net interest spread         5.44 %           6.59 %
Net interest income     $ 34,487             $ 33,331      
Net interest margin(3)         6.65 %           6.79 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 283 and 297 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.


The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company's credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Segments                        
For the three months ended March 31, 2023                        
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky®   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 26,300     $ 77     $ 16,130     $ 978     $ (69 )   $ 43,416  
Interest expense     8,739       30             229       (69 )     8,929  
Net interest income     17,561       47       16,130       749             34,487  
Provision for loan losses     (161 )           1,821                   1,660  
Net interest income after provision     17,722       47       14,309       749             32,827  
Noninterest income     489       1,327       4,210                   6,026  
Noninterest expense(1)     14,980       1,581       9,450       192             26,203  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 3,231     $ (207 )   $ 9,069     $ 557     $     $ 12,650  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,074,634     $ 10,193     $ 106,761     $ 257,048     $ (203,351 )   $ 2,245,286  
                         
For the three months ended March 31, 2022                    
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky®   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 18,499     $ 111     $ 14,940     $ 889     $ (37 )   $ 34,402  
Interest expense     853       81             174       (37 )     1,071  
Net interest income     17,646       30       14,940       715             33,331  
Provision for loan losses                 952                   952  
Net interest income after provision     17,646       30       13,988       715             32,379  
Noninterest income     557       1,807       5,924                   8,288  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,063       2,099       12,882       58             27,102  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 6,140     $ (262 )   $ 7,030     $ 657     $     $ 13,565  
                         
Total assets   $ 1,938,326     $ 17,630     $ 122,756     $ 222,167     $ (178,426 )   $ 2,122,453  

________________________
(1)   Noninterest expense includes $5.9 million and $7.6 million in data processing expense in OpenSky's® segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2)   The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.


HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited    
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data)   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 9,735     $ 8,991     $ 11,095     $ 11,508     $ 10,211  
Earnings per common share, diluted     0.68       0.62       0.77       0.80       0.71  
Net interest margin     6.65 %     6.64 %     7.24 %     7.06 %     6.79 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)     3.81 %     3.91 %     4.16 %     3.86 %     3.82 %
Return on average assets(2)     1.84 %     1.67 %     2.15 %     2.23 %     2.01 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)     1.84 %     1.67 %     2.10 %     2.04 %     1.67 %
Return on average equity(2)     16.98 %     16.18 %     20.32 %     22.16 %     20.30 %
Efficiency ratio     64.68 %     65.59 %     64.16 %     62.00 %     65.12 %
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees   $ 1,786,109     $ 1,728,592     $ 1,648,001     $ 1,607,677     $ 1,526,256  
Total deposits     1,944,374       1,758,072       1,737,591       1,888,920       1,862,722  
Total assets     2,245,286       2,123,655       2,009,358       2,154,846       2,122,453  
Total shareholders' equity     234,517       224,015       214,005       207,316       201,492  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.73 %     0.46 %     0.43 %     0.34 %     0.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)     0.73 %     0.46 %     0.43 %     0.34 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.91 %     0.56 %     0.52 %     0.45 %     0.38 %
Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)     0.91 %     0.56 %     0.52 %     0.46 %     0.39 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)     0.61 %     0.49 %     0.39 %     0.23 %     0.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.47 %     1.52 %     1.58 %     1.63 %     1.60 %
Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans (1)     1.47 %     1.53 %     1.58 %     1.64 %     1.65 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     160.91 %     270.46 %     303.76 %     360.06 %     422.65 %
                     
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     14.06 %     14.21 %     14.65 %     14.34 %     14.36 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     12.80 %     12.95 %     13.39 %     13.09 %     13.10 %
Leverage ratio     9.78 %     9.47 %     9.60 %     9.11 %     8.74 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     12.80 %     12.95 %     13.39 %     13.09 %     13.10 %
Tangible common equity     8.79 %     8.85 %     9.00 %     8.17 %     8.11 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     16.15 %     16.33 %     17.41 %     17.66 %     17.16 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     14.90 %     15.13 %     15.49 %     15.70 %     15.19 %
Leverage ratio     11.47 %     11.24 %     11.31 %     10.93 %     10.25 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.90 %     15.00 %     15.36 %     15.55 %     15.04 %
Tangible common equity     10.44 %     10.55 %     10.65 %     9.62 %     9.49 %
Composition of Loans:                    
SBA-PPP loans, net   $ 2,037     $ 2,163     $ 2,662     $ 15,864     $ 51,085  
Residential real estate   $ 545,899     $ 484,735     $ 466,849     $ 430,244     $ 420,242  
Commercial real estate     660,218       664,551       626,030       608,646       564,725  
Construction real estate     251,494       238,099       235,045       241,249       245,722  
Commercial and industrial     221,258       220,221       192,207       193,262       177,504  
Credit card, net of reserve     112,860       128,434       136,658       142,166       123,750  
Other consumer loans     1,578       1,179       1,055       856       909  
Portfolio loans receivable   $ 1,793,307     $ 1,737,219     $ 1,657,844     $ 1,616,423     $ 1,532,852  
Deferred origination fees, net     (7,198 )     (8,627 )     (9,843 )     (8,746 )     (6,596 )
Portfolio loans receivable, net   $ 1,786,109     $ 1,728,592     $ 1,648,001     $ 1,607,677     $ 1,526,256  
                     
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 705,801     $ 674,313     $ 806,033     $ 842,363     $ 825,174  
Interest-bearing demand     219,685       207,836       252,135       305,377       279,591  
Savings     5,835       7,530       8,861       10,078       9,894  
Money markets     632,087       574,978       518,184       570,298       585,920  
Time deposits     380,966       293,415       152,378       160,804       162,143  
Total deposits   $ 1,944,374     $ 1,758,072     $ 1,737,591     $ 1,888,920     $ 1,862,722  
                     
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:            
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 44,448     $ 43,956     $ 60,516     $ 84,417     $ 111,087  
Mortgage loans sold     40,483       43,415       65,349       89,745       110,039  
Gain on sale of loans     1,223       912       1,340       1,918       3,042  
Purchase volume as a % of originations     90.72 %     88.94 %     81.85 %     85.23 %     73.16 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3)     3.02 %     2.10 %     2.05 %     2.14 %     2.77 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 378     $ 451     $ 587     $ 772     $ 1,125  
                     
OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:            
Active customer accounts     527,231       533,855       576,844       616,435       630,709  
Secured credit card loans, gross   $ 89,078     $ 104,157     $ 111,842     $ 118,938     $ 109,978  
Unsecured credit card loans, gross     25,782       26,795       27,335       25,641       16,233  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits     184,809       187,412       201,277       214,110       220,354  

_______________
(1)   Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)   Annualized.
(3)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.


Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Net Income $ 9,735     $ 8,991     $ 11,095     $ 11,508     $ 10,211  
Less: SBA-PPP loan income   8       28       263       1,120       2,066  
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 9,727     $ 8,963     $ 10,832     $ 10,388     $ 8,145  
Average Total Assets   2,144,249       2,136,156       2,049,078       2,068,218       2,057,201  
Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans   2,099       2,435       5,906       28,870       83,264  
Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,142,150     $ 2,133,721     $ 2,043,172     $ 2,039,348     $ 1,973,937  
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted   1.84 %     1.67 %     2.10 %     2.04 %     1.67 %


Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Net Interest Income $ 34,487     $ 35,199     $ 36,677     $ 35,400     $ 33,331  
Less Credit card loan income   15,809       15,717       16,768       16,376       14,487  
Less SBA-PPP loan income   8       28       263       1,120       2,066  
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 18,670     $ 19,454     $ 19,646     $ 17,904     $ 16,778  
Average Interest Earning Assets   2,103,984       2,101,617       2,010,070       2,011,920       1,990,377  
Less Average credit card loans   115,850       124,120       132,246       124,548       124,923  
Less Average SBA-PPP loans   2,099       2,435       5,906       28,870       83,264  
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,986,035     $ 1,975,062     $ 1,871,918     $ 1,858,502     $ 1,782,190  
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted   3.81 %     3.91 %     4.16 %     3.86 %     3.82 %


Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Net income $ 9,735     $ 8,991     $ 11,095     $ 11,508     $ 10,211  
Add: Income Tax Expense   2,915       2,651       3,336       3,089       3,354  
Add: Provision for Credit Losses   1,660       2,384       1,260       2,035       952  
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 14,310     $ 14,026     $ 15,691     $ 16,632     $ 14,517  


Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 26,216     $ 26,385     $ 26,091     $ 26,419     $ 25,252  
Total Loans   1,788,146       1,730,755       1,650,663       1,623,541       1,577,341  
Less: SBA-PPP loans   2,037       2,163       2,662       15,864       51,085  
Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,786,109     $ 1,728,592     $ 1,648,001     $ 1,607,677     $ 1,526,256  
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans   1.47 %     1.53 %     1.58 %     1.64 %     1.65 %
                   
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 16,293     $ 9,756     $ 8,589     $ 7,338     $ 5,975  
Total Assets   2,245,286       2,123,655       2,009,358       2,154,846       2,122,453  
Less: SBA-PPP loans   2,037       2,163       2,662       15,864       51,085  
Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 2,243,249     $ 2,121,492     $ 2,006,696     $ 2,138,982     $ 2,071,368  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans   0.73 %     0.46 %     0.43 %     0.34 %     0.29 %
                   
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 16,293     $ 9,756     $ 8,589     $ 7,338     $ 5,975  
Total Loans   1,788,146       1,730,755       1,650,663       1,623,541       1,577,341  
Less: SBA-PPP loans   2,037       2,163       2,662       15,864       51,085  
Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,786,109     $ 1,728,592     $ 1,648,001     $ 1,607,677     $ 1,526,256  
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans   0.91 %     0.56 %     0.52 %     0.46 %     0.39 %
                   
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Total Net Charge-offs $ 2,645     $ 2,090     $ 1,588     $ 868     $ 881  
Total Average Loans   1,752,638       1,677,869       1,607,452       1,561,541       1,590,166  
Less: Average SBA-PPP loans   2,099       2,435       5,906       28,870       83,264  
Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,750,539     $ 1,675,434     $ 1,601,546     $ 1,532,671     $ 1,506,902  
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans   0.61 %     0.49 %     0.39 %     0.23 %     0.24 %
                   
Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
                   
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 234,517     $ 224,015     $ 214,005     $ 207,316     $ 201,492  
Less: Preferred equity                            
Less: Intangible assets                            
Tangible Common Equity $ 234,517     $ 224,015     $ 214,005     $ 207,316     $ 201,492  
Period End Shares Outstanding   14,082,657       14,138,829       14,038,599       14,010,158       14,000,520  
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 16.65     $ 15.84     $ 15.24     $ 14.80     $ 14.39  


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2023. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at March 31, 2023 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "optimistic," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Connie Egan (301) 468-8848 x1225

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com

 


