Global LED Lighting Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $119.63 Billion by 2028 at a 9% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LED Lighting Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global LED lighting market attained a value of USD 70949 million in 2022.

Aided by the increasing focus on energy efficiency and the growing adoption of smart lighting solutions, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a value of USD 119639.17 million by 2028.

LED (light-emitting diode) lighting is a type of solid-state lighting technology that converts electrical energy directly into light. LED lights are known for their energy efficiency, long lifespan, and environmental friendliness. They consume significantly less energy than traditional lighting technologies, such as incandescent and fluorescent lights, and produce minimal heat and UV emissions.

The LED lighting market growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing focus on energy efficiency and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Governments across the world are implementing strict regulations and promoting the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions to minimise energy consumption and lower carbon emissions. LED lights offer a viable alternative to traditional lighting technologies due to their superior energy efficiency and lower environmental impact.

Another key driver for the LED lighting market is the growing adoption of smart lighting solutions. These systems enable users to control and customise their lighting preferences through remote access, automation, and advanced features like colour tuning and dimming. The integration of LED lights with smart lighting solutions not only enhances user experience but also contributes to energy savings and sustainability, fuelling the growth of the LED lighting market.

Smart lighting solutions not only offer greater energy savings but also enhance user convenience, safety, and overall lighting experience. The growing demand for smart homes and smart cities has further propelled the demand for LED-based smart lighting solutions.

In the commercial and industrial sectors, LED lighting is increasingly being adopted for office spaces, retail outlets, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities, driven by the need to optimise energy usage and reduce operational costs. The LED lighting market is also benefiting from technological advancements and innovations in LED lighting design and manufacturing.

Furthermore, advancements in lighting controls and sensors have enabled the development of adaptive lighting systems that can automatically adjust to ambient conditions, further enhancing energy savings and user comfort. Such features are anticipated to propel the growth of the LED lighting market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of product, application, end use, and region.

Market Segregation by Product:

Lamps

Breakup by Type

Luminaire

Breakup by Type

Street Light

Downlight

Troffers

High Bay

Track Lights

Suspended Pendants

Others

Market Bifurcation by Application:

Market Division by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Highway and Roadway

Architectural

Other

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global LED Lighting Market Analysis

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Industry Events and Developments

Companies Mentioned

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epistar Corp.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

CreeLED, Inc.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny890o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets