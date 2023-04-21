Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,817 in the last 365 days.

SPIRIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Spirit Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") SPR on behalf of Spirit stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Spirit has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 13, 2023, media outlets reported that The Boeing Company ("Boeing") would likely have to reduce deliveries of its 737 Max airplane in the near term because of a problem with a part manufactured by Spirit. Boeing stated that Spirit had informed it that a "non-standard" manufacturing process was used on two fittings in aft fuselages.

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $7.38 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420006029/en/

You just read:

SPIRIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Spirit Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more