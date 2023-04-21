Submit Release
iRise Realty Corp acquires New Condo Portal Precondo.ca

iRise Realty Corp announced the acquisition of Precondo.ca, in partnership with Leadspring LLC, one of Canada's most popular online residential pre-construction listing portals.

Toronto, Ontario (PRWEB) April 20, 2023

iRise Realty Corp announced the acquisition of Precondo.ca, in partnership with Leadspring LLC, one of Canada's most popular online residential pre-construction listing portals. This brand and platform acquisition bolsters iRise's authority position in the pre-construction industry and compliments their digital expansion strategy.

Precondo.ca was launched in 2016 as a digital portal for consumers to access pre-construction listings and information in Canada. It quickly grew to one of the predominant online brands in the space, now generating in excess of 2 Million yearly organic visitors. Precondo's focus has been on educating and guiding the consumer on the pre-construction industry, data, and sales.

iRise has a proven track record in the Pre-Construction sales industry, selling hundreds of millions of new build inventory annually. Founders Tarik Gidamy and Kyle Murdock plan to leverage the Precondo acquisition to benefit both brands.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition which will allow iRise, Brokerage to further its dominant presence in the pre-construction industry." Said Tarik Gidamy, managing partner of iRise. "With the power of the precondo.ca platform in combination with our best-in-class CRM and sales procedures, it allows us to diversify selling new builder launches and inventory for developers at scale, but mostly allows the end users and investors proprietary info and data to make more informed and financially sound decisions."

The Founder of Precondo, Jordon Scrinko, said "the goal is to expand faster by leveraging both brands strengths. Our team has done a great job capitalizing on organic search and digital content to carve out market share in a competitive space, and iRise has the operations background and the relationships to allow us to grow considerably faster"

In the near future, Precondo and iRise intend to use the Precondo platform to expand nationally and internationally into growing markets like Montreal, Calgary, Halifax and Miami to start.

