Renal Denervation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Hypertension Cases Fuel Sector Growth

Global Renal Denervation Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

It can be ascribed to increasing innovation of renal denervation system, increase in hypertension cases due to consuming alcohol, and unhealthy foods, growing usage of the endovascular catheter, radiofrequency ablation, and the continuous rise in the number of heart failure cases.

However, increasing funding for R&D activities for treating renal abnormalities by various regulators and some state governments and the significant number of benefits of this method, along with the increasing efforts and initiatives being introduced by influential Market players, will propel the market in the forecast period.

The occurrence of hypertension has increased from 17,307 per 100,000 in 1990 to 20,525 per 100,000 in 2015. The rising burden of chronic diseases like obesity among children and adults will power renal denervation market trends through the forecast period.

Rising incidence of hypertension

With the increasing modernization worldwide, people's lifestyles are majorly being changed. The day-to-day routines of people worldwide are increasingly becoming hectic. Hypertension is a significant and modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disorders and diseases, chronic kidney disease, and death. The prevalence of hypertension has been observing a substantial rise over the past few years. Because more strict BP objectives are recommended by guidelines, obtaining these targets necessitates using multiple drugs, resulting in increased dosing complexity, expense, pill burden, and drug intolerance.

Some significant reasons for an increase in the prevalence of hypertension are the increasing geriatric population, high sodium, and low potassium intake, rising cases of obesity, increasing alcohol consumption in low- and middle-income countries, physical inactivity, and the lack of a balanced diet. The rising number of geriatrics worldwide is one of the primary reasons for an increase in the risk of hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, 2021, around 1.28 billion people aged between 30 and 79 are globally affected by hypertension.

Advancement of Renal Denervation

The number of new capabilities introduced in the renal denervation approach is one of the major factors accelerating its adoption. Renal denervation systems that incorporate ultrasound technology can overcome the limitations of radiofrequency-based renal denervation systems. The high-frequency sound waves of the ultrasonic energy aid in ablating nerves without coming into close touch with the tissues. This aids in the prevention of renal artery damage.

Due to this attribute, many patients worldwide prefer this technology. Moreover, integrating technology into these kinds of healthcare practices offers a considerable scale of enhancements in the outcomes of these techniques. The advancement of renal denervation will boost the market in the forecast period. Almost about 47% of adults in the United States have hypertension, have a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg, or are taking medication for hypertension. Only about 1 in 4 adults (24%) with hypertension have their condition under control.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Renal Denervation market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Renal Denervation Market, By Technology:

Ultrasound Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Pharmacologic Ablation

Microinfusion

Renal Denervation Market, By Product:

Catheters

Single Electrode Catheter

Multi-Electrode Catheter

RF Generator

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By Therapeutic Area:

Hypertension

Heart Failure

Diabetes

Renal Failure

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Renal Denervation Market Outlook

6. North America Renal Denervation Market Outlook

7. Europe Renal Denervation Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Renal Denervation Market Outlook

9. South America Renal Denervation Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Renal Denervation Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Cordis Corporation

ReCor Medical, Inc. (Otsuka Holdings)

Cardiosonic Ltd

Mercator MedSystems, Inc

Renal Dynamics Limited

