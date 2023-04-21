WEINSTEIN WHOLESALE MEATS, INC. RECALLS RAW GROUND BEEF BURGER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 – Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., a Forest Park, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" on the package label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "Est. 6987 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to customers nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef patty products during preparation. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663 or reachus@eatpre.com. Members of the media with questions can contact Paul Esposito, Chief Operating Officer, Weinstein Wholesale Meats Inc., at 630-390-9138 or media@weinsteinmeats.com. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.