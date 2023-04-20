The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in 70th session of the UNECE

20/04/2023

On April 18 and 19, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 70th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, dedicated to digital and green transformation.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted the large-scale and long-term activities of Turkmenistan in these areas, emphasizing the country's readiness to expand international partnership in the field of digitalization and green technologies.

At the same time, the conference participants were informed about the specific practical steps taken by Turkmenistan in the field of reducing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, in particular methane, as well as the prospects for cooperation between the country and the international community in promoting hydrogen energy.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov emphasized that the smart city of Arkadag built in Turkmenistan could become a successful example of digital transformation and the application of "green technologies" for the entire UNECE region.

It was noted that the city has implemented the concept of "smart city" and the approach to ensure zero harm to the environment at all stages - from the stage of production of building materials to the stage of operation of facilities.