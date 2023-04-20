Governor Cooper Announces More Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 169 New Jobs and nearly $50 Million in Private Investment

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,764 in the last 365 days.
NORTH CAROLINA, April 20 - The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved nine grant requests to local governments totaling $2,221,694, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The requests include commitments to create a total of 191 jobs, 22 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $49.5 million in private investment.
“When we increase the economic competitiveness of rural North Carolina, we’re boosting the economy for all of North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said. “As we prepare more rural communities to compete for opportunities, we are ensuring greater resiliency, quality of life, and future growth.”
The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s team of rural economic development professionals supports the RIA’s work. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.
“Creating a North Carolina that works for everyone is important to our overall economy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “These communities will receive greatly needed infrastructure and building improvements to create more jobs and future investments to foster greater economic prosperity in all corners of the state.”
The RIA approved seven grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in two categories:
Vacant Building Category
Existing Business Building Category
The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties and in rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.
The RIA approved one request under the state’s Economic Infrastructure Program:
The Economic Infrastructure Program provides grants to local governments to assist with infrastructure projects that will lead to job creation. The program gives priority to jurisdictions in the 80 most economically distressed counties (Tiers 1 and 2) and can help build water and sewer lines, wastewater treatment plants, natural gas lines, public broadband infrastructure, roadways, rail spurs, and other infrastructure allowed under program guidelines.
The RIA approved one request under the state’s Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program:
The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly-owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation. The IDF – Utility Account is funded through a process tied to the state’s signature Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. When JDIG-awarded companies choose to locate or expand in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county, a portion of that JDIG award is channeled into the Utility Account.
In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the Authority, ex officio.
