Governor Cooper Celebrates Earth Day at Goose Creek State Park in Beaufort County

NORTH CAROLINA, April 20 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) Secretary Reid Wilson celebrated Earth Day by visiting Goose Creek State Park in Washington.

“State parks are a great place for people in North Carolina to explore, relax and spend time outside with family and friends,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As we celebrate Earth Day, let’s remember our responsibility to preserve and protect the planet for our children, grandchildren and the generations to come.”

“Our state parks and trails provide places for families to connect with nature, which is so important for children to develop that lifelong love and respect for our natural world,” said Secretary Wilson. “As we celebrate Earth Day at Goose Creek State Park, we are committed to continued investments in parks, recreation and land conservation not only for today, but for future generations.”

“We’re honored to welcome Governor Cooper to Goose Creek State Park as we head into Earth Day weekend,” said Doug LeQuire, Superintendent of Goose Creek State Park. “This park is a great example of what caring for our natural resources can do for the people of North Carolina and the world.”

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has proclaimed 2023 as North Carolina’s Year of the Trail. The Year of the Trail is a celebration of North Carolina’s thousands of miles of stunning trails, greenways and blueways.

Governor Cooper’s budget proposal includes funding for state parks including the State Parks Operating Reserve, Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and NC Land and Water Fund.

Under Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina is leading the way to a clean energy economy while protecting our environment. In January 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 affirming the state’s commitment to a clean energy economy and directing next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic opportunities for all North Carolinians. In October 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 271, helping the state prepare for the move to zero-emission electric vehicles.

Located in Beaufort County, Goose Creek State Park has nine trails, campground sites, trailer and RV sites. People can go hiking, paddling, swimming and fishing at Goose Creek State Park.

###