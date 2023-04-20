WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 15.347 (22) (b) 9. and 23.321 (5) (a); and to create 23.321 (2d) of the statutes; Relating to: a wetland assured delineation program, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb254
You just read:
SB254 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-04-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.