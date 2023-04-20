Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,707 in the last 365 days.

AB177 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to repeal 322.001 (16) and 322.120 (1) (a); to renumber and amend 322.120 (3) (b); to amend 322.001 (15), 322.036, 322.056 (2), 322.056 (5), 322.120 (3) (a) (intro.) and 322.133; and to create 321.04 (1) (s), 321.04 (1) (t), 322.0935, 322.120 (3) (b) 1., 322.1325 and 322.1345 of the statutes; Relating to: punitive articles in the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice prohibiting certain activities; procedures applicable to courts-martial cases under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; treatment of victims of an offense under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; defining military offenses under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; punishments for violations of the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; and the removal of gender-specific language from the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice.

Status: A - Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab177

You just read:

AB177 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-04-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more