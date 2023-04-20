Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,714 in the last 365 days.

AB181 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 302.05 (3) (e); to amend 302.05 (title), 302.05 (1) (am) (intro.), 302.05 (1) (b), 302.05 (2), 302.05 (3) (b), 302.05 (3) (c) 2. (intro.), 302.05 (3) (d), 302.113 (2) and 973.01 (4); and to create 302.05 (1) (c), 302.05 (3) (c) 2m., 302.05 (3) (e) 2., 302.05 (4) and 302.05 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: earned release for inmates upon the completion of an employment readiness training program and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab181

You just read:

AB181 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-04-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more