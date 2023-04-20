WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 69.18 (2) (b), 69.18 (2) (d) and 448.02 (3) (a); and to create 69.18 (2) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring use of the electronic system of vital records for medical certifications of death.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab185
You just read:
AB185 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-20
