AB192 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 121.54 (8) (a), 121.58 (2) (a) (intro.) and 121.58 (2) (am); and to create 121.54 (5m) and 121.58 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: aid for transporting pupils between school districts that share services and making an appropriation. (FE)