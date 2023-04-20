Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,721 in the last 365 days.

AB194 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 117.08 (6) (a) and 117.09 (6) (a); to amend 20.255 (2) (br), 117.08 (6) (intro.) and 117.09 (6) (intro.); and to create 117.08 (6) (a) 1., 117.08 (6) (a) 2., 117.08 (7), 117.08 (8), 117.09 (6) (a) 1., 117.09 (6) (a) 2. and 117.09 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: state aid for school district consolidation. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab194

You just read:

AB194 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more