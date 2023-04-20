AB194 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 117.08 (6) (a) and 117.09 (6) (a); to amend 20.255 (2) (br), 117.08 (6) (intro.) and 117.09 (6) (intro.); and to create 117.08 (6) (a) 1., 117.08 (6) (a) 2., 117.08 (7), 117.08 (8), 117.09 (6) (a) 1., 117.09 (6) (a) 2. and 117.09 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: state aid for school district consolidation. (FE)