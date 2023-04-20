WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 117.08 (6) (a) and 117.09 (6) (a); to amend 20.255 (2) (br), 117.08 (6) (intro.) and 117.09 (6) (intro.); and to create 117.08 (6) (a) 1., 117.08 (6) (a) 2., 117.08 (7), 117.08 (8), 117.09 (6) (a) 1., 117.09 (6) (a) 2. and 117.09 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: state aid for school district consolidation. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab194
You just read:
AB194 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.