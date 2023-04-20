WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber 101.12 (2); and to create 101.12 (2) (b) and 101.12 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: permission to start construction of a commercial building before plan approval. (FE)
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab199
You just read:
AB199 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-04-20
