WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 120.02 (3) (e); and to create 120.02 (3) (e) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: reducing the number of members on the school board of a consolidated school district.
Status: A - Education
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab191
AB191 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20
