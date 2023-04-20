WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to create 440.03 (13) (bp), (bt) and (bx) of the statutes; Relating to: investigations of conviction records by the Department of Safety and Professional Services for purposes of determining eligibility for credentials and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Regulatory Licensing Reform
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab202
You just read:
AB202 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-04-20
