AB205 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to repeal 440.094 (1) (b); to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.094 (title), (1) (c) (intro.), 3., 4. and 5. and (2) and 440.094 (3); and to create 440.094 (1) (c) 9g., 9m., 17. and 19., (d), (e) and (f) and 440.094 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: practice of certain professions by credential holders from other states. (FE)