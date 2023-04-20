WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to repeal 101.12 (3g) (d) 1., 101.12 (3m) (e) and 101.19 (1g) (am); and to amend 101.12 (3) (b) and 101.12 (3) (br) of the statutes; Relating to: local government review of commercial building plans. (FE)
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab198
You just read:
AB198 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-04-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.