WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 118.19 (8) and 119.04 (1); and to create 115.28 (17m), 115.28 (57) and 120.12 (29) of the statutes; Relating to: model academic standards related to American Indian studies, informational materials related to a school board's obligation to provide instruction on American Indians, and the American Indian studies requirement for teacher licensure. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab209
You just read:
AB209 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.