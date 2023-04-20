Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,756 in the last 365 days.

AB207 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to renumber 457.16 (1); to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c) and 457.12; to amend 15.405 (7c) (a) 1., 15.405 (7c) (a) 2., 15.405 (7c) (a) 3., 15.405 (7c) (a) 4., 15.405 (7c) (am) 1., 15.405 (7c) (am) 3., 15.405 (7c) (c), 46.90 (4) (ab) 4., 48.56 (2), 48.561 (2), 49.45 (30j) (a) 1., 51.03 (6) (a), 55.043 (1m) (a) 4., 146.81 (1) (hg), 146.89 (1) (r) 6., 146.89 (1) (r) 7., 146.997 (1) (d) 11., 180.1901 (1m) (f), 252.14 (1) (ar) 7., 252.15 (1) (er), 253.10 (2) (f), 256.215 (2) (b), 257.01 (1) (a), 257.01 (1) (b), 303.08 (1) (f), 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (14) (am), 440.043 (1), 440.094 (1) (c) 14., 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (m), 448.08 (4), 448.67 (4), 450.10 (3) (a) 10., chapter 457 (title), 457.01 (intro.), 457.01 (1g), 457.01 (1w), 457.01 (2r), 457.01 (7), 457.02 (intro.), (1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) (c), 457.03 (1), (1m) and (2), 457.033, 457.035 (1), 457.04 (1), (2), (3), (4), (5) (a) and (b) and (7), 457.04 (6), 457.04 (7), 457.06 (intro.), 457.09 (2) (b) and (4) (b) 1. and 2., 457.12 (title), 457.13 (1) (c), 457.14 (1) (f), 457.15 (3), 457.20 (1) and (2), 457.24 (1), 457.26 (1) and (2) (intro.) and (h), 632.89 (1) (dm), 632.89 (1) (e) 4., 800.035 (2m), 905.04 (1) (bm), 905.04 (1) (dm) and 905.04 (1) (g); and to create 14.896, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2u., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. i., subchapter I (title) of chapter 457 [precedes 457.01], 457.01 (1t), 457.01 (5m), 457.12 (1m) (bm) and (2m) to (4m), 457.16 (1) (b), 457.18 and subchapter II of chapter 457 [precedes 457.50] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Counseling Compact. (FE)

You just read:

AB207 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more