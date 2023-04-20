WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 69.30 (2); and to create 69.30 (1) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: authorization for tribal governments to copy certified copies of vital records for administrative use.
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
AB211 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-04-20
