AB212 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to create 120.18 (1) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring school districts to report information related to American Indian children attending school in the school district.

Status: A - Education

