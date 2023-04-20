Submit Release
AB214 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 118.19 (18) (bg) 1.; and to create 118.19 (18) (bp) of the statutes; Relating to: a lifetime license that authorizes an individual to teach an American Indian language in an American Indian language program and modifying rules promulgated by the Department of Public Instruction. (FE)

Status: A - Education

