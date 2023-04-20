Submit Release
More people facing barriers will have access to skills training

CANADA, April 20 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“We are committed to breaking down barriers to employment for those who need it most. Expanding skills training for employment programs for individuals facing multiple barriers helps break the cycle of poverty, address affordability and maximize support for vulnerable British Columbians who have historically been left behind.”

Renan, participant in Dawson Creek Catholic Social Services Society’s Skills Training for Employment for Multi-Barriered Individuals program –

“I finally got my dream job. Looking back, I realize I am where I am now because of the Job Search program. My family and I are very grateful.”

Amber, participant in Obair Economic Society’s Elevation to Employment program –

“I found Obair extremely helpful and efficient. I was able to complete my current goals and make a specific plan for education that would enable me to diversify my business. Working with Obair, I haven’t had any obstacles or hurdles to overcome. My experience has been great.”

