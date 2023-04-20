Animal disease prevention program opens for applications

CANADA, April 20 - B.C. farms will be more resilient to animal diseases, such as avian influenza, swine fever, and foot-and-mouth disease, with support from a $5-million provincial grant program now open for applications.

The Farmed Animal Disease Program will help B.C. livestock industries prepare for the risk of animal diseases on farms, ranches or facilities by supporting planning, acquisition of equipment for disease response, training exercises, and the research and implementation of strategies that reduce the risk of infection and disease transfer, such as enhanced biosecurity or vaccination.

B.C. livestock organizations are eligible to apply to the program to support cohesive planning, response, prevention and mitigation. The grant program is being delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC with program details, applications and criteria available online.

The program complements other recent provincial efforts to support animal health in B.C., including plans to build a new animal health centre in the Fraser Valley, and permanently double the number of subsidized B.C. veterinarian students at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Farmed Animal Disease Program is part of the $200-million food-security announcement made by the Province in March 2023.

Learn More:

For Farmed Animal Disease Program application and details, visit: https://iafbc.ca/fad/

Learn about the expansion of B.C. veterinarian training: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023PSFS0021-000374

Read the March 2023 announcement about the development of the Farmed Animal Disease program: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AF0021-000338

Read the January 2023 announcement about plans to build a new plant and animal health centre: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AF0001-000089