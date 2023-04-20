AB182 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 234.03 (2m), 234.40 (4), 234.50 (4), 234.60 (2), 234.61 (1) and 234.65 (1) (b); and to create 234.57, 301.069 and 895.493 of the statutes; Relating to: a certification of rental readiness and funding to cover damages caused by certification of rental readiness holders. (FE)