Kitselas First Nation and Province sign Environmental Assessment Agreement

CANADA, April 20 - Kitselas First Nation (KFN) and the Province have signed an agreement that establishes a government-to-government framework for co-ordinating governance and decision-making processes during an environmental assessment.

The Environmental Assessment Agreement is an important step in shared decision-making between the Province and KFN, and in advancing reconciliation.

The agreement describes how the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and KFN will work together on environmental assessments for projects in KFN’s territory or where KFN’s interests may be affected by a project.

The Environmental Assessment Agreement is the second signed under Section 41 of the Environmental Assessment Act (2018) and is designed to support the EAO and KFN in their shared goal of conducting efficient, effective, transparent and rigorous environmental assessment processes. It also supports KFN’s ability to exercise its consent for projects in a manner consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which B.C. adopted in 2019.

Quotes:

Chief Glenn Bennett, Kitselas First Nation –

“The provision of specific space within the agreement to integrate our community’s values into impact assessments is a significant achievement for our Nation. Through its implementation, this agreement will strengthen our relationship with the EAO and Kitselas is excited to collaboratively build on what has been achieved. For their dedication to this work, we would like to express our gratitude to the Kitselas Lands and Resources Department, which has the responsibility to ensure our community’s values and interests are protected now and into the future.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“This agreement is an important step on our reconciliation journey with the people of Kitselas First Nation. Our government revitalized our legislation in 2018, which requires and supports us to work collaboratively with First Nations to include Indigenous values, knowledge and interests to ensure a more robust environmental assessment process.”

Quick Facts:

Section 41 of the Environmental Assessment Act enables the minister to enter into agreements with respect to any aspect of an environmental assessment with a number of parties, including Indigenous Nations.

The Environmental Assessment Agreement: provides certainty for the EAO and KFN relating to environmental assessment processes under the 2018 Environmental Assessment Act; builds on the processes established under the act to incorporate and expand on issues of importance to KFN; and provides clear and united direction to proponents on how to work productively and respectfully with KFN.



Learn More:

Visit the Kitselas First Nation website: www.kitselas.com

For more information about the environmental assessment process, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/environmental-assessments/the-environmental-assessment-process/2018-act-environmental-assessment-process