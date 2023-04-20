Update on post-tropical storm Fiona cleanup efforts

CANADA, April 20 - Throughout the winter, maintenance crews and private contractors have continued efforts to clean up from post-tropical storm Fiona. Now that spring is here and winter maintenance operations end, this work will ramp up.

The following information may be useful for residents as they continue clean-up:

Private property cleanup . Applications for assistance with private property cleanup due to public health and safety risks opened September 29, 2022 and the deadline to apply was December 9, 2022. Crews have worked throughout the winter on cleanup and have approximately 450 properties remaining of 6,100 applications. Those properties will be cleaned up this spring and potentially into the summer.

. Applications for assistance with private property cleanup due to public health and safety risks opened September 29, 2022 and the deadline to apply was December 9, 2022. Crews have worked throughout the winter on cleanup and have approximately 450 properties remaining of 6,100 applications. Those properties will be cleaned up this spring and potentially into the summer. The province will offer curbside pick-up of large debris such as tree branches . This will begin in the coming weeks and run until June 30, 2023. Islanders can place debris near the curb for pick-up. Ensure the debris is placed in your yard near the curb but does not impede the road. Provincial crews will not be picking up large debris in Charlottetown and Summerside, so residents of those cities should check with their municipalities for guidance. Note, this large debris pick-up is in addition to the regular Island-wide spring clean-up by IWMC so consult IWMC’s schedule for guidance on the removal of grass, leaves and smaller debris.

. This will begin in the coming weeks and run until June 30, 2023. Islanders can place debris near the curb for pick-up. Ensure the debris is placed in your yard near the curb but does not impede the road. Provincial crews will not be picking up large debris in Charlottetown and Summerside, so residents of those cities should check with their municipalities for guidance. Note, this large debris pick-up is in addition to the regular Island-wide spring clean-up by IWMC so consult IWMC’s schedule for guidance on the removal of grass, leaves and smaller debris. Private disposal pits . Sixteen pits are open for residents to bring Fiona debris free of charge. Motorists are asked to use caution as some roads may still be soft to drive over.

. Sixteen pits are open for residents to bring Fiona debris free of charge. Motorists are asked to use caution as some roads may still be soft to drive over. IWMC Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres. Residents may take Fiona debris to any of the IWMC Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres Island-wide. Standard fees apply.

Media contact:

Katie MacDonald

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-314-3996

katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca