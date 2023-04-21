Intelligent evacuation system Market is Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 6.4% between 2021-2030

Intelligent Evacuation System Market

An increase in the market for smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the intelligent evacuation system market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global intelligent evacuation system market size was valued at $0.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The emergency lighting segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years owing to, growing market of emergency lighting system and rise in need for emergency management system to minimizes confusion & panic in case of evacuation.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3069

The key factor that drives the intelligent evacuation system market size includes an increase in the market for automated building solutions drives the growth of the market. In addition, supportive industry standards and regulations fuel the growth of the intelligent evacuation system market.

However, higher installation and maintenance costs are expected to impede market growth. Furthermore, an increased market for smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

By end user, the commercial segment dominated the intelligent evacuation system market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to rapidly evolving infrastructure complexities, congested escape routes, and increased acceptance of application-specific solutions that facilitate phased evacuation.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3069

However, residential segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to, factors such as increased market for smart homes and development of application specific solutions.

Region wise, the intelligent evacuation system market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to the presence of strong regulatory framework and favorable government policies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to supportive regulatory standards from major countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia.

The key players profiled in the intelligent evacuation system market analysis are ABB Group, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-evacuation-system-market/purchase-options

These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global intelligent evacuation system industry.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• On the basis of type, the voice evacuation system segment accounted for the largest intelligent evacuation system market share in 2020.

• Region-wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3069

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Mass Notification System Market

2. Function-as-a-Service Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

