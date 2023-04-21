New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,752 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5001459
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/20/23, 0213 hours
STREET: Swingington Hill Road
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Hornbeck
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: RAM
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Head lacerations, suspected hematoma
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/20/23 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Swingington Hill Road near the intersection with Cram Road in the Town of Leicester. Troopers later learned there were in fact two vehicles involved, one of which fled the scene. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on Swingington Hill Road while V#2 was traveling north. V#2 crossed into the southbound lane, causing V#1 to enter the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision.
As a result, V#2 sideswiped V#1, causing V#1 to leave the roadway and strike a tree while V#2 fled the scene. The operator of V#1, identified as Travis Hornbeck (25) of Shoreham, VT, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected head injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Salisbury Fire Department. Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.