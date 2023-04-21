New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5001459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/20/23, 0213 hours

STREET: Swingington Hill Road

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Hornbeck

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head lacerations, suspected hematoma

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/20/23 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Swingington Hill Road near the intersection with Cram Road in the Town of Leicester. Troopers later learned there were in fact two vehicles involved, one of which fled the scene. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on Swingington Hill Road while V#2 was traveling north. V#2 crossed into the southbound lane, causing V#1 to enter the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision.

As a result, V#2 sideswiped V#1, causing V#1 to leave the roadway and strike a tree while V#2 fled the scene. The operator of V#1, identified as Travis Hornbeck (25) of Shoreham, VT, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected head injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Salisbury Fire Department. Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

