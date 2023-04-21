Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 23B5001459

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 4/20/23, 0213 hours

 

STREET: Swingington Hill Road

 

TOWN: Leicester

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Road

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Travis Hornbeck

 

AGE: 25

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

 

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

 

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Head lacerations, suspected hematoma

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Unknown

 

VEHICLE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 4/20/23 at approximately 0213 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Swingington Hill Road near the intersection with Cram Road in the Town of Leicester. Troopers later learned there were in fact two vehicles involved, one of which fled the scene. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on Swingington Hill Road while V#2 was traveling north. V#2 crossed into the southbound lane, causing V#1 to enter the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision.

 

 

As a result, V#2 sideswiped V#1, causing V#1 to leave the roadway and strike a tree while V#2 fled the scene. The operator of V#1, identified as Travis Hornbeck (25) of Shoreham, VT, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center with suspected head injuries.

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Brandon Area Rescue Squad and Salisbury Fire Department. Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

