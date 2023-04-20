Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,743 in the last 365 days.

CTF 150 Seizes $23 Million in Illegal Drugs in Indian Ocean

The ship seized 507 kilograms of heroin from the smuggling vessel while patrolling regional waters. CTF 150 is one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world.

“I’m delighted that we have once again been able to disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics,” said United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. James Byron, the CTF 150 commander.

The task force previously interdicted illicit narcotics in February when a U.S. Coast Guard cutter discovered 1,350 kilograms of hashish, 276 kilograms of methamphetamine and 23 kilograms of amphetamine pills aboard a different fishing vessel transiting the Arabian Sea. The seized drugs had a combined total value of $20 million.

Since 2021, Combined Maritime Forces has seized more than $1 billion in illegal drugs while patrolling waters across the Middle East. The naval partnership exists to uphold international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. 

You just read:

CTF 150 Seizes $23 Million in Illegal Drugs in Indian Ocean

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more