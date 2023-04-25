Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,875 in the last 365 days.

California Superior Court Appoints Stephen Donell, as Partition Referee in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA Real Property Case

Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

FedReceiver LLC Logo

FedReceiver LLC Logo

The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as referee in the case of Krupp v. Norris, et al.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as a partition referee in the case of Krupp v. Norris, et al.

Case number: 22SMCV00677
Court of record: Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles – West District

The case involves a partition action for a property located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California. The subject property is a ten-unit apartment building currently occupied by multiple tenants. In addition to his duties as partition referee, Mr. Donell will provide management services until the property is sold.

About Mr. Donell
Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail, and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, entertainment, ATM, EB-5, equipment rental, apparel and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as the receiver for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors/consumers and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.

About FedReceiver, Inc.
With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

Stephen J. Donell
FedReceiver, LLC
+1 310-207-8481
email us here

You just read:

California Superior Court Appoints Stephen Donell, as Partition Referee in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA Real Property Case

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more