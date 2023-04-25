California Superior Court Appoints Stephen Donell, as Partition Referee in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA Real Property Case

The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as referee in the case of Krupp v. Norris, et al.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as a partition referee in the case of Krupp v. Norris, et al.
Case number: 22SMCV00677
Court of record: Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles – West District
The case involves a partition action for a property located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California. The subject property is a ten-unit apartment building currently occupied by multiple tenants. In addition to his duties as partition referee, Mr. Donell will provide management services until the property is sold.
About Mr. Donell
Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail, and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, entertainment, ATM, EB-5, equipment rental, apparel and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as the receiver for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors/consumers and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.
About FedReceiver, Inc.
With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.
