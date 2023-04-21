APRIL HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: OVER 60% OF AMERICANS THINK THE ECONOMY IS ON THE WRONG TRACK AFTER 3 MONTHS OF IMPROVEMENTS

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,696 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW today released the results of the April Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.
The percentage of Americans who think the country is on the wrong track has ticked back up to 62% as President Biden's approval remains at 43%. With default looming ever closer, 65% of voters want Congress to raise the debt ceiling only with restraints on future spending. The poll also includes public opinion on crime and ESG. Download key results here.
"Donald Trump has parlayed an unprecedented indictment into a consolidation of party support while Biden's numbers remain weak, but many Americans are still very open to a moderate independent candidate," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "As Americans get more pessimistic about the economy again, the 2024 election may hinge on which party can put cultural issues to the side and focus on the core economic issues."
The April Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States from April 18-19, 2023, among 1,845 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
About The Harris Poll & HarrisX
The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.
HarrisX is a technology-driven market research and data analytics company that conducts multi-method research in the U.S. and over 40 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
About the Harvard Center for American Political Studies
The Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) is committed to and fosters the interdisciplinary study of U.S. politics. Governed by a group of political scientists, sociologists, historians, and economists within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, CAPS drives discussion, research, public outreach, and pedagogy about all aspects of U.S. politics. CAPS encourages cutting-edge research using a variety of methodologies, including historical analysis, social surveys, and formal mathematical modeling, and it often cooperates with other Harvard centers to support research training and encourage cross-national research about the United States in comparative and global contexts. More information at https://caps.gov.harvard.edu/.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/april-harvard-caps--harris-poll-over-60-of-americans-think-the-economy-is-on-the-wrong-track-after-3-months-of-improvements-301803654.html
