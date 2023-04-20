European Parliament: EU accession negotiations with Moldova must start by the end of 2023

In a resolution adopted on 19 April, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) say EU accession negotiations with Moldova must start by the end of 2023, following the fulfilment of the nine steps identified by the European Commission.

In the meantime, the European Parliament calls on the Moldovan government to continue resolutely with its reform agenda on democracy and the rule of law, advance work towards the full implementation of the country’s EU Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, tackle organised and serious international and transnational crime, and push ahead with efforts to increase the country’s energy security.

On attempts to destabilise Moldova, the resolution calls on the EU and its member states to immediately sanction those involved.

MEPs also call on the European Union to sanction fugitive Moldovan oligarchs Ilan Șor and Vladimir Plahotniuc, and where appropriate their businesses and political organisations, as well as for both men to be extradited to Moldova to stand trial.

The text was adopted by 555 votes in favour, 49 against with 26 abstentions.

“Today’s resolution is a crucial step towards our shared goal of a stronger, more prosperous Europe. We remain dedicated to all necessary reforms and working with the EU to hold the corrupt accountable,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on Twitter.

