Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Vancouver

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,747 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard; the Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation; and Chris O'Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro.
Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
Time: 1:45 p.m. PDT
Location: BC Hydro
333 Dunsmuir Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 5R4
