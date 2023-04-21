Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard; the Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation; and Chris O'Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro.

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 1:45 p.m. PDT

Location: BC Hydro

333 Dunsmuir Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 5R4

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada