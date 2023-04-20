EU4Youth programme creates Telegram chat-bot game on fair employment for Georgian and Moldovan youth

The ‘EU4YOUTH: Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship’ programme has created a Telegram chat-bot game @fairemployment, which aims to raise awareness and promote a better understanding of fair employment practices and standards for both young people and employers.

The @fairemployment game takes players on an educational journey of choosing whether to be an employer or an employee and testing their knowledge of fair labour practices in a series of workplace scenarios.

It is a four-stage game that simulates the pre-interview, interview and contract stages, where participants answer three questions and learn about risk areas based on their answers, and at the end of the game identify violations of workers’ rights and risk areas for employers.

The game is available on the Telegram app in Romanian and Georgian.

The ‘EU4YOUTH: Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship’ programme is co-financed by the EU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and implemented by the Central Project Management Agency (CPMA), Lithuania. It aims to spread information about the career guidance process, labour market, personal development, and decent work standards for youth.