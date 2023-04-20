Submit Release
Ukraine: Online meetings with business experts for entrepreneurs, NGOs and local authorities

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine are launching a series of webinars and online meetings for entrepreneurs with business experts.

Representatives of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, local authorities working with business, as well as NGOs and business associations, are invited to participate.

Webinars and meetings will take place during April-June 2023.

Please follow this link for registration form and online event programme.

The online events are organised by the Luhansk Regional Development Agency in the framework of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with the financial support of the European Union.

